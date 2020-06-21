Left Menu
Development News Edition

Parts of UP receive rainfall; thunderstorm likely on Monday

Moderate to heavy rains lashed many places in east Uttar Pradesh, while light to moderate rain and thunderstorms occurred at few places in western part of the state, the Meteorological Department said on Sunday. Thunderstorm and lightening with winds gusting up to 30-40 kmph are very likely at isolated places over western UP on Monday, the Met department said.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 21-06-2020 17:20 IST | Created: 21-06-2020 17:20 IST
Parts of UP receive rainfall; thunderstorm likely on Monday

Moderate to heavy rains lashed many places in east Uttar Pradesh, while light to moderate rain and thunderstorms occurred at few places in western part of the state, the Meteorological Department said on Sunday. Monsoon has been vigorous over east UP and normal in western districts of the state, it said.

The weatherman has forecast rain and thundershower in east UP and at few places in western districts on Monday. Thunderstorm and lightening with winds gusting up to 30-40 kmph are very likely at isolated places over western UP on Monday, the Met department said.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You: Remark on BTS & Jungkook in Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin’s K drama

How Song Hye-Kyo’s career stated, beautiful actress shares many things in interview

Song Joong-Ki talks on his private life, actor’s movie Space Sweepers with Kim Tae-ri delayed

Health News Roundup: U.S. finds alternative partners to WHO, except for polio: U.S. official; Brazil to exceed 1 million COVID-19 cases as virus rages and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Solar eclipse: Cloudy skies, social distancing play spoilsports for many

The sun appeared as a ring of fire on Sunday in an annular solar eclipse, fascinating skygazers in parts of India but disappointing many for whom the celestial event was obscured by cloudy skies. Across a narrow belt which included parts of...

Entertainment News Roundup: British actor Ian Holm dies at 88; Dutch soccer players boycott TV show and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.Live gigs in Britain are back - but youll need a carThere wont be any moshing going on, but entertainment company Live Nation Entertainment is rolling out a series of gigs across t...

Couple die in roof collapse

A couple died after the roof of their house collapsed in Uttar Pradeshs Shahjahanpur district on Sunday, police said. Kallu 50, his wife Margshree 45 and three children were seriously injured in the incident in Kalan area, sub-divisional ma...

Say hello to yoga, goodbye to stress: Bengal guv

The sixth International Yoga Day was observed with gusto at various places in Bengal on Sunday, as authorities of educational institutes, and several leaders urged people to adopt a healthy lifestyle to keep stress and anxiety at bay, amid ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020