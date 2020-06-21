Couple die in roof collapse

Left Menu
PTI | Shahjahanpur | Updated: 21-06-2020 18:38 IST
A couple died after the roof of their house collapsed in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur district on Sunday, police said. Kallu (50), his wife Margshree (45) and three children were seriously injured in the incident in Kalan area, sub-divisional magistrate Ramesh Babu said.

The villagers removed the debris and brought them out, but Margshree died after sometime, Babu said. Kallu succumbed to his injuries on the way to a hospital. The children are undergoing treatment at the medical college, the SDM added. PTI CORR NAV HMB

Naqvi dons role of Yoga instructor, performs 'asanas' with people of different communities

