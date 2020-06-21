India's COVID-19 tally crosses 4 lakh with highest single-day spike of 15,413 cases

Eight days after recording three lakh COVID-19 cases, India went past the four lakh-mark on Sunday with the biggest single-day spike of 15,413 new infections, while the death toll rose to 13,254 with 306 fatalities, according to Union Health Ministry data. India took 64 days to cross the one lakh-mark from 100 cases, another fortnight to reach the grim milestone of two lakh cases and then in another 10 days, it went past the three-lakh mark.

The country has been registering record single-day spikes for the past four days. The jump of 15,413 cases has taken India's case load to 4,10,461. The number of recoveries also continued to surge with 2,27,755 patients cured so far, while there were 1,69,451 active cases, according to the updated official figures at 8 am. One patient has migrated.

The number of recovered patients has crossed the number of active patients by 58,305. During the last 24 hours, a total of 13,925 COVID-19 patients have recovered, taking the recovery rate to 55.49 per cent amongst novel coronavirus patients.

India registered over 10,000 cases for the 10th day in a row. The country has witnessed a surge of 2,19,926 infections from June 1 till 21 with Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh among the top five states that have seen a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases. Of the 306 fresh fatalities reported till Sunday morning, 91 were from Maharashtra, 77 from Delhi, 38 from Tamil Nadu, 20 from Gujarat, 19 from Uttar Pradesh, 11 from West Bengal, eight from Karnataka, six each from Madhya Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab, five each from Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Haryana, four each from Rajasthan, two each from Bihar, and one each from Uttarakhand, Chhattisgarh and Odisha.

India is the fourth worst-hit nation by the pandemic after the US, Brazil and Russia. According to the Johns Hopkins University, which has been compiling COVID-19 data from all over the world, India is at the eighth position in terms of the death toll. The health ministry said that as a concerted effort to expand the laboratory and testing infrastructure, the number of government labs has been increased to 722 and the number of private labs to 259. There are a total of 981 laboratories now. The number of samples being tested everyday also continues to grow. In the last 24 hours, 1,90,730 samples were tested, while the total number of samples tested so far is 68,07,226, it said.

Of the total 13,254 deaths, Maharashtra accounted for the highest 5,984 fatalities, followed by Delhi with 2,112 deaths, Gujarat with 1,638, Tamil Nadu with 704, West Bengal with 540, Madhya Pradesh with 501, Uttar Pradesh with 507, Rajasthan with 337 and Telangana with 203 deaths. The COVID-19 death toll reached 149 in Haryana, 132 in Karnataka, 101 in Andhra Pradesh, 98 in Punjab, 81 in Jammu and Kashmir, 52 in Bihar, 27 in Uttarakhand, 21 in Kerala and 12 in Odisha.

Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh have registered 11 deaths each, Assam nine, Himachal Pradesh eight, Puducherry seven, Chandigarh six, while Meghalaya, Tripura and Ladakh have reported one fatality each, according to the health ministry. More than 70 per cent deaths took place due to comorbidities, it said.

Maharashtra has reported the highest number of cases at 1,28,205, followed by Tamil Nadu at 56,845, Delhi at 56,746, Gujarat at 26,680, Uttar Pradesh at 16,594, Rajasthan at 14,536 and West Bengal at 13,531, according to ministry data. The number of COVID-19 cases has gone up to 11,724 in Madhya Pradesh, 10,223 in Haryana, 8,697 in Karnataka, 8,452 in Andhra Pradesh and 7,533 in Bihar.

It has risen to 7,072 in Telangana, 5,834 in Jammu and Kashmir, 4,904 in Assam and 4,856 in Odisha. Punjab has reported 3,952 novel coronavirus cases so far, while Kerala has 3,039 cases. A total of 2,301 people have been infected by the virus in Uttarakhand, 2,041 in Chhattisgarh, 1,965 in Jharkhand, 1,186 in Tripura, 754 in Goa, 836 in Ladakh, 777 in Manipur and 656 in Himachal Pradesh.

Chandigarh has recorded 404 COVID-19 cases, Puducherry has 286 cases, Nagaland has 201, Mizoram has 140, Arunachal Pradesh has 135 and Sikkim has 70. Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu together have reported 68 COVID-19 cases. Andaman and Nicobar Islands has registered 47 infections so far while Meghalaya has recorded 44 cases.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the ICMR (Indian Council of Medical Research)," the ministry said, adding 9,127 cases are being reassigned to states. State-wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation, it added.