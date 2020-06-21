Solar eclipse: Portals of Badinath temple opened in afternoon

Left Menu
The portals of Badrinath Temple opened at 1

ANI | Chamoli (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 21-06-2020 19:39 IST | Created: 21-06-2020 19:39 IST
Visual from Badrinath Temple in Chamoli. Image Credit: ANI

The portals of Badrinath Temple opened at 1:55 pm today in the view of solar eclipse. "At 1:55 pm, portals were opened. The temple was cleaned with cow urine (gaumutra) followed by havan," temple dharmadhikari Bhuvan Chandra told ANI.

Several temples across the country were remain shut during the eclipse today. Parts of India witnessed the annular solar eclipse on Sunday, wherein the Sun appeared like a "ring of fire".

Popularly known as the "ring of fire" eclipse, the rare celestial event takes place when the moon comes in between the earth and the sun, leaving the sun's visible outer edges to form a "ring of fire" or annulus around the moon. (ANI)

