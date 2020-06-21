Left Menu
Maha: Man kills father over land dispute, arrested

PTI | Latur | Updated: 21-06-2020 20:00 IST | Created: 21-06-2020 20:00 IST
Maha: Man kills father over land dispute, arrested

A man allegedly killed his 65- year-old father in Chakur tehsil of Maharashtra's Latur district over a land dispute, police said on Sunday. The incident occurred on Friday and the accused, Dhananjay Marapalle, was arrested a day later, an official of Chakur Police Station said.

The victim, Chandrakant Marapalle, was former chairman of panchayat samiti of Chakur, police said. "The victim's another son lodged a complaint stating that the accused had a habit of drinking and would often quarrel with his father over division of property and land.

The accused wanted to live separately with his wife and son, and used to threaten the victim," the official said. However, the victim was not ready to divide the land and give a part of it to Dhananjay, he said.

"On June 19, the accused hit his father with a floor tile on his head, following which he victim collapsed to the ground. The victim was then rushed to a local government hospital. However, he died during treatment early on June 20," he said. A case was registered against the accused under IPC section 302 (murder) and he was arrested, police said.

