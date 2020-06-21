Left Menu
Apartment complex in Delhi's Rohini inaugurates 8-bed COVID isolation centre for residents

This will help those patients who have problems in being kept under home-isolation, they said. The Rohini MLA said many other housing societies were coming up with such facilities, anticipating further rise in the number of coronavirus cases and the demand for isolation centres for affected people.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-06-2020 20:28 IST | Created: 21-06-2020 20:21 IST
With COVID-19 cases continuing to rise in Delhi, resident welfare associations in the city have started coming up with their own isolation facilities for infected patients. An eight-bed isolation centre set up by the residents of Antariksh Apartment in sector 14 of Rohini was inaugurated on Sunday. "The isolation centre has been set up using four rooms of a guest house of Antariksh Apartment. Each room has two beds and there are also facilities of oxygen support, medicines and medical care for corona patients," local municipal councillor Alok Sharma said.

Work on an isolation centre for the residents of the apartment complex began as asymptomatic COVID-19 patients and those with mild symptoms are being placed in home-isolation, he said. Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta and party MLA from Rohini Vijender Gupta inaugurated the isolation centre. This will help those patients who have problems in being kept under home-isolation, they said.

The Rohini MLA said many other housing societies were coming up with such facilities, anticipating further rise in the number of coronavirus cases and the demand for isolation centres for affected people. A similar isolation centre was started earlier this month at the New Saraswati housing society in Rohini.

A recreation centre of the society has been converted into a six-bed isolation facility, having oxygen cylinders, equipment for blood pressure checking and sugar tests, medicines, along with provisions of attached washrooms. There are 1,700 group housing societies (GHS) in Delhi. If each GHS sets up an isolation ward, the problem of the shortage of well-equipped quarantine centres in Delhi could be resolved, Vijender Gupta said.

