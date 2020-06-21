Mizoram extends total lockdown in cities, towns till June 30

Left Menu
The Mizoram government on Sunday extended the ongoing total lockdown in state capital Aizawl, 10 other district headquarters and containment areas for another eight days till June 30 to contain further spread of coronavirus infection.

PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 21-06-2020 21:09 IST | Created: 21-06-2020 21:09 IST
The Mizoram government on Sunday extended the ongoing total lockdown in state capital Aizawl, 10 other district headquarters and containment areas for another eight days till June 30 to contain further spread of coronavirus infection. The total lockdown was imposed on June 9 after the number of coronavirus cases in the Northeastern state has jumped from 1 to 42 in a week. The measure was scheduled to be in force till Monday.

In an order, the government said that it extended the total lockdown as stricter measures imposed for two weeks were found to be effective in containing the spread of COVID-19 and flattening the curve of new cases detected. Mizoram on Sunday reported one fresh COVID-19 case taking the state's tally to 141, of which 140 were returnees, an official said.

The new patient, a 29-year-old woman from Aizawl, was a Maharashtra returnee. There are 132 active cases in the state while 9 have recovered from the virus.

The state has one case of local transmission so far and the patient is currently undergoing treatment at the Zoram Medical College near Aizawl. Chief Minister Zoramthanga told PTI that the state has not reported community transmission though one case of local transmission has been reported.

"We are making massive efforts to contain further spread of the virus with the help of churches, NGOs and community leaders. I hope we will overcome the crisis someday," he said. According to the order extending the total lockdown, all international and inter-state borders will continue to remain closed barring three entry points - Vairengte, Bairabi on the Mizoram-Assam border and Kanhmun on the border with Tripura, which will be opened only for cargo vehicles.

No outsiders, unless obtained prior permission from the state home department, will be allowed to enter the state, the order said. However, Mizoram residents stranded in other parts of the country, who already obtained a permit and are on their way home, will be allowed entry, it said.

The order said that no person in Aizawl municipal area, district headquarters and containment areas other than those exempted are allowed to step out of their homes without permission. All shops and commercial activities barring those selling essential commodities, vegetable seeds, farming equipment, construction materials, spare parts and pharmacies and clinics, will be closed in restricted areas, the order said.

However, shops and commercial activities in other parts of the state will continue to open and function normally, it said. Small scale industries like tailoring, weaving, carpentry, fabrication, bakeries will function, according to the order.

