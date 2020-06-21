Left Menu
13 NHRC employees, including senior officials, test positive for COVID over 10 days

Thirteen employees of the National Human Rights Commission, including some senior officials, have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past ten days, sources said on Sunday.The NHRC office is located in the six-storeyed Manavadhikar Bhawan in INA area in south Delhi. "Thirteen employees have tested positive for COVID-19, including some senior officials.

"Thirteen employees have tested positive for COVID-19, including some senior officials. We have informed the surveillance team of the government. Many people have gone into home isolation already and full contacting-tracing is being done," a source told PTI. Sources said these cases have come up in the last ten days, adding that several employees were coming to office after the lockdown was eased.

"From Wednesday-Friday this week, floor nos. 5 and 6 were closed for sanitisation. Maximum cases have been reported from floor no. 5," the source said. Recently, a team of NHRC, led by its member, had visited the LNJP Hospital, a dedicated COVID-19 facility under the Delhi government, for on-spot inspection.

