13 NHRC employees, including senior officials, test positive for COVID over 10 days

Thirteen employees of the National Human Rights Commission, including some senior officials, have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past ten days, sources said on Sunday. The NHRC office is located in the six-storeyed Manavadhikar Bhawan in INA area in south Delhi.

"Thirteen employees have tested positive for COVID-19, including some senior officials. We have informed the surveillance team of the government. Many people have gone into home isolation already and full contacting-tracing is being done," a source told PTI. Sources said these cases have come up in the last ten days, adding that several employees were coming to office after the lockdown was eased.

"From Wednesday-Friday this week, floor nos. 5 and 6 were closed for sanitisation. Maximum cases have been reported from floor no. 5," the source said. Recently, a team of NHRC, led by its member, had visited the LNJP Hospital, a dedicated COVID-19 facility under the Delhi government, for on-spot inspection.