Left Menu
Development News Edition

Assam man in love with girl of different faith killed; 3 held

Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC have been clamped in the disturbed areas to prevent any communal clash after a fringe group damaged a police vehicle and burnt a motorcycle during a protest on the National Highway-37 on Saturday. Dibrugarh Additional Superintendent of Police Padmanabh Baruah said the man was allegedly stabbed to death and his body was thrown in the Sesa river by the father of the 14-year-old girl at Lezai area on Friday night.

PTI | Dibrugarh | Updated: 21-06-2020 22:22 IST | Created: 21-06-2020 22:22 IST
Assam man in love with girl of different faith killed; 3 held

A 20-year-old man involved in an inter-faith love affair was stabbed to death in Assam's Dibrugarh district and three persons, including the parents of his teenage girlfriend, were arrested in connection with the incident on Sunday, police said. Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC have been clamped in the disturbed areas to prevent any communal clash after a fringe group damaged a police vehicle and burnt a motorcycle during a protest on the National Highway-37 on Saturday.

Dibrugarh Additional Superintendent of Police Padmanabh Baruah said the man was allegedly stabbed to death and his body was thrown in the Sesa river by the father of the 14-year-old girl at Lezai area on Friday night. "As per our information, the man was called there by the girl and he has been missing since then. His two-wheeler was recovered from a spot by the river," he added.

The body was found by National Disaster Response Force personnel on Sunday after 24 hours of continuous search in the flooded river around 3 kilometres downstream from the spot, Baruah said. "We had picked up the girl's father and a relative yesterday. After the recovery of the body, we arrested them today. Her mother was also arrested," he said.

Meanwhile, Dibrugarh Deputy Commissioner Pallav Gopal Jha imposed prohibitory orders in Lezai and Dewanbari areas under Dibrugarh West revenue circle. A fringe group on Saturday protested in Lezai on NH-37. The protesters blocked the road, burnt a motorcycle and damaged a police vehicle, following which police personnel baton-charged them to control the situation.

Jha said that prohibitory orders have been imposed in view of the violent protests and "deterioration of law and order situation leading to serious breach of public peace and tranquillity and loss of life and property". The orders prohibited any unauthorised movement of person or vehicle in the area, use of communication and speeches aimed at communal hatred, and any activity pertaining to breach of public peace.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You: Remark on BTS & Jungkook in Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin’s K drama

How Song Hye-Kyo’s career stated, beautiful actress shares many things in interview

Song Joong-Ki talks on his private life, actor’s movie Space Sweepers with Kim Tae-ri delayed

Naqvi dons role of Yoga instructor, performs 'asanas' with people of different communities

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Why no reaction to 'China's incursion'? Cong leader asks Kerala CM

Senior Congress Leader Ramesh Chennithala on Sunday sought to know why Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has not responded to Chinas incursions into Ladakh area and whether the neighbouring country was a bosom pal. Speaking to reporter...

Don't assign risk weight on credit under ECLGS: RBI to lending institutions

The RBI on Sunday said lending institutions should assign zero per cent risk weight on the credit facilities extended under the Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme to MSME borrowers announced by the government in the wake of COVID-19 pan...

Nepal's Parliamentary Committee supports amendment in Citizenship Act, Parliament soon to start discussion

Nepals parliamentary committee on Sunday has voted in favour of amending the countrys citizenship act that would require seven years threshold for foreign women to get naturalized citizenship after marrying a Nepali citizen. A meeting of St...

People who called Aksai Chin useless are questioning PM Modi today: Dharmendra Pradhan on India-China situation

Senior BJP leader and Union Petroleum Minister on Sunday in an indirect reference to Congress party said that those who question Indias military power and called Aksai Chin as the useless ground where only grass grew, are now questioning Pr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020