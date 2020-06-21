8 more test COVID-19 positive in Sikkim; cases rise to 78

Eight persons on Sunday tested positive for novel coronavirus in Sikkim, taking the total number of COVID-19 in the state to 78, an official said. Out of the eight new cases, four are from a single quarantine centre in the state capital, Director General-cum- Secretary, Health, Dr Pema T Bhutia said.

All of them have been admitted to the isolation ward of the STNM Hospital near here, he said. The other four cases were reported from a quarantine facility in South Sikkim and they have been shifted to the isolation ward of a hospital in Namchi.

The state now has 53 active cases while 25 patients have been discharged from hospitals after they recovered from the disease, Bhutia said.