8 more test COVID-19 positive in Sikkim; cases rise to 78
The other four cases were reported from a quarantine facility in South Sikkim and they have been shifted to the isolation ward of a hospital in Namchi. The state now has 53 active cases while 25 patients have been discharged from hospitals after they recovered from the disease, Bhutia said..PTI | Gangtok | Updated: 21-06-2020 22:52 IST | Created: 21-06-2020 22:46 IST
Eight persons on Sunday tested positive for novel coronavirus in Sikkim, taking the total number of COVID-19 in the state to 78, an official said. Out of the eight new cases, four are from a single quarantine centre in the state capital, Director General-cum- Secretary, Health, Dr Pema T Bhutia said.
All of them have been admitted to the isolation ward of the STNM Hospital near here, he said. The other four cases were reported from a quarantine facility in South Sikkim and they have been shifted to the isolation ward of a hospital in Namchi.
The state now has 53 active cases while 25 patients have been discharged from hospitals after they recovered from the disease, Bhutia said.
- READ MORE ON:
- South Sikkim
- STNM Hospital