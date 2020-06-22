Pak violates ceasefire in Krishna Ghati, Nowshera in J-K
Pakistan violated ceasefire in Krishna Ghati sector at about 3ANI | Poonch/Rajouri (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 22-06-2020 07:36 IST | Created: 22-06-2020 07:36 IST
Pakistan violated ceasefire in Krishna Ghati sector at about 3:30 am on Monday. It initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and shelling with mortars along LoC.
Pakistan again violated ceasefire in Nowshera sector at about 5:30 am. Indian Army retaliated befittingly.
Further, details are awaited. (ANI)
