Petrol rate hiked by 33 paise, diesel to cost 58 paise more in Delhi
As fuel prices were hiked by the oil marketing companies again on Monday, petrol and diesel will now cost Rs 79.56/litre and Rs 78.85/litre respectively in Delhi.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-06-2020 08:51 IST | Created: 22-06-2020 08:51 IST
The price of petrol is increased by Rs 0.33 paise a litre while that of diesel by Rs 0.58 a litre.
Notably, oil marketing companies have been adjusting retail rates in line with costs after an 82-day break from rate revision amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. These firms on June 7 restarted revising prices in line with costs. (ANI)
