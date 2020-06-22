Army jawan killed as Pakistani troops shell forward areas along LoC, IB in J-K

Left Menu
PTI | Jammu | Updated: 22-06-2020 12:29 IST | Created: 22-06-2020 12:23 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

An Army jawan was killed on Monday in unprovoked Pakistani firing along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, raising the number of soldiers who fell to cross-border firing this month to four, officials said. Pakistan Army and Rangers personnel also targeted forward areas and posts along the LoC in Krishna Ghati sector of Poonch and along the International Border in Hiranagar sector in Kathua district, prompting strong retaliation by the Indian forces, the officials said.

"Pakistan army resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation along the LoC in Nowshera sector of Rajouri, causing critical injuries to Havildar Dipak Karki who later succumbed to his injuries," Jammu-based Army PRO Lt Col Devender Anand said. He said the firing from across the border in the sector started at 5.30 am and was responded effectively by the Indian Army.

However, it was not immediately clear if there were any casualties on the Pakistani side in the retaliatory action, the officer said. "Havildar Karki was a brave, highly motivated and sincere soldier. The nation will always remain indebted to him for his supreme sacrifice and devotion to duty," Lt Col Anand said.

He is the fourth Army personnel to be killed in Pakistani firing along the LoC in Rajouri and Poonch this month. Two soldiers were killed in Pakistani firing in Rajouri district on June 4 and 10, while another soldier fell to cross-border firing in Poonch on June 14. There has been a spurt in Pakistani shelling along the border in Jammu and Kashmir this year with over 2,027 cases of violation of a ceasefire agreement being reported till June 10.

Pakistan Army personnel also targeted forward areas in Krishnagati sector in Poonch district, the army spokesman said. "At about 0330 hours today, Pak army initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing of small arms and intense shelling with mortars along LoC in Krishnagati Sector in Poonch district," the spokesman said.

A police official said heavy cross-border shelling was going on in both the sectors when last reports were received. Along the International Border, Pakistani Rangers engaged in heavy firing on forwarding posts and villages in the Karol Matrai area of the Hiranagar sector in Kathua district, he said.

He said the unprovoked firing from Pakistan started around 1 am and the Border Security Force (BSF) gave a befitting retaliation. The exchange of fire between the two sides continued till 3.50 am, the official said.

