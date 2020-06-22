Maha: Groom, bride donate 50 beds to Palghar COVID centre

Maha: Groom, bride donate 50 beds to Palghar COVID centrePTI | Palghar | Updated: 22-06-2020 16:07 IST | Created: 22-06-2020 16:07 IST
A bride and groom from Palghar district set an example for others by donating 50 beds to a COVID care centre in Vasai after their marriage ceremony at a local church. The wedding, an intimate affair with just 20 guests due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown, took place on Saturday after which Eric Lobo (28) and Merlin Tuscano (27) went to a nearby COVID care centre and made the donation, local officials said.
Vasai-Virar is Palghar's worst coronavirus-hit area accounting for over 2,000 of the district's 2,600-odd cases. PTI COR BNM BNM
