Maha: Groom, bride donate 50 beds to Palghar COVID centre

A bride and groom from Palghar district set an example for others by donating 50 beds to a COVID care centre in Vasai after their marriage ceremony at a local church. The wedding, an intimate affair with just 20 guests due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown, took place on Saturday after which Eric Lobo (28) and Merlin Tuscano (27) went to a nearby COVID care centre and made the donation, local officials said.

Vasai-Virar is Palghar's worst coronavirus-hit area accounting for over 2,000 of the district's 2,600-odd cases. PTI COR BNM BNM