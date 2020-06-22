Three arrested for demanding Rs 5 cr from businessman in east Delhi

A father-son duo along with their associate were arrested for allegedly demanding Rs 5 crore from a businessman in east Delhi's Preeti Vihar area, police said on Monday. The accused, identified as Makkhan Lal Jain, 60, his son Himanshu, 28, both residents of Nangloi, along with their 38-year-old associate Sanjeev Kapoor, a resident of Krishna Nagar, hatched a conspiracy against the businessman's nephew who use to stay together, they said Lal's daughter is married to the victim's nephew and annoyed over a family dispute between them, he planned to extort money from the businessman and threatened to kill his son if he did not pay the amount, police said.

According to police, the matter came to light on June 17 when the victim, who deals in garment business approached police after he received a call on his mobile phone by a man who threatened to kill his son and demanded Rs 5 crore as extortion money. He further stated that his son had also received the same extortion call from the same number. During investigation, a police team visited the victim's house and checked the CCTV footage of the residence and surrounding areas. Their maid, driver and servant were also questioned. The records and dossiers of criminals with similar modus operandi were analysed in order to identify the criminals, Jasmeet Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Police (East), said.

Interrogation revealed that accused Lal and his son are property dealers in Rohini. There was some issue between the family of the victim's nephew and Lal. Annoyed over it, Lal and his son and his son's friend Sanjeev Kapoor hatched a conspiracy to teach a lesson to the victim's nephew, he said. Police said Lal is declared a bad character by the Nangloi police station and was earlier involved in several cases of robbery and dacoity. Accused Himanshu is also involved in two cases of extortion. All of them were arrested on Sunday.

The mobile phones and one car used by them have been recovered, they said..