Left Menu
Development News Edition

Three arrested for demanding Rs 5 cr from businessman in east Delhi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-06-2020 17:00 IST | Created: 22-06-2020 17:00 IST
Three arrested for demanding Rs 5 cr from businessman in east Delhi

A father-son duo along with their associate were arrested for allegedly demanding Rs 5 crore from a businessman in east Delhi's Preeti Vihar area, police said on Monday. The accused, identified as Makkhan Lal Jain, 60, his son Himanshu, 28, both residents of Nangloi, along with their 38-year-old associate Sanjeev Kapoor, a resident of Krishna Nagar, hatched a conspiracy against the businessman's nephew who use to stay together, they said Lal's daughter is married to the victim's nephew and annoyed over a family dispute between them, he planned to extort money from the businessman and threatened to kill his son if he did not pay the amount, police said.

According to police, the matter came to light on June 17 when the victim, who deals in garment business approached police after he received a call on his mobile phone by a man who threatened to kill his son and demanded Rs 5 crore as extortion money. He further stated that his son had also received the same extortion call from the same number. During investigation, a police team visited the victim's house and checked the CCTV footage of the residence and surrounding areas. Their maid, driver and servant were also questioned. The records and dossiers of criminals with similar modus operandi were analysed in order to identify the criminals, Jasmeet Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Police (East), said.

Interrogation revealed that accused Lal and his son are property dealers in Rohini. There was some issue between the family of the victim's nephew and Lal. Annoyed over it, Lal and his son and his son's friend Sanjeev Kapoor hatched a conspiracy to teach a lesson to the victim's nephew, he said. Police said Lal is declared a bad character by the Nangloi police station and was earlier involved in several cases of robbery and dacoity. Accused Himanshu is also involved in two cases of extortion.  All of them were arrested on Sunday.

The mobile phones and one car used by them have been recovered, they said..

TRENDING

HIGHLIGHTS

Naqvi dons role of Yoga instructor, performs 'asanas' with people of different communities

Committee rejects Fortis promoter Malvinder Singh's representation on bail criteria

C'garh:Cloudy skies hamper clear view of partial solar eclipse

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Germany condemns weekend violence, looting in Stuttgart

German Chancellor Angela Merkels spokesman has condemned weekend disturbances in the southwestern city of Stuttgart, where a check for drugs was followed by violence against police officers and vehicles, then widespread vandalism of storefr...

West Bengal announces Rath Yatra holiday on Tuesday

The West Bengal government on Monday announced that all its offices will remain closed on Tuesday on account of Rath Yatra holiday. All state government offices, educational institutions, urban and local bodies, corporations, undertakings a...

Gold slips Rs 85; silver rises Rs 144

Gold prices in the national capital fell Rs 85 to Rs 48,811 per 10 gram on Monday amid rupee appreciation, according to HDFC Securities. In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at Rs 48,896 per 10 gram.Silver, however, rose Rs ...

Poland's prime minister sees fast economic recovery

Polands Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Monday he expects the countrys economy to recover quickly from the damage caused by the coronavirus pandemic. We have a chance for a V-shaped recovery, Morawiecki told a conference.Poles wil...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020