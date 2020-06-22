Left Menu
Development News Edition

India reports one of the lowest COVID-19 cases per lakh population in the world: Health Ministry

India has one of the lowest COVID-19 cases per lakh population in the world and continues to widen the gap between recovered and active cases, said the Union Health Ministry on Monday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-06-2020 17:32 IST | Created: 22-06-2020 17:02 IST
India reports one of the lowest COVID-19 cases per lakh population in the world: Health Ministry
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

India has one of the lowest COVID-19 cases per lakh population in the world and continues to widen the gap between recovered and active cases, said the Union Health Ministry on Monday. The health ministry said that World Health Organisation (WHO) Situation Report- 153 presented on June 21, showed that India has one of the lowest cases per lakh population in spite of its high population density.

"India's cases per lakh population are 30.04 while the global average is more than its triple at 114.67. The US has 671.24 cases per lakh population while the metric for Germany, Spain, and Brazil is 583.88, 526.22, and 489.42 respectively," stated health ministry press statement. This low figure is thus a testimony to the graded, pre-emptive and pro-active approach of the government along with the States/UTs that took extensive measures for the prevention, containment, and management of COVID-19, it said.

So far, a total of 2,37,195 patients have been cured of COVID-19. During the last 24 hours, a total of 9,440 COVID-19 patients have been cured. The recovery rate is 55.77% amongst COVID-19 patients. "Presently, there are 1,74,387 active cases and all are under active medical supervision. The difference between the recovered patients and the active COVID-19 cases continues to widen, as can be seen from the graph below," stated health ministry.

Today the number of recovered patients has crossed the number of active patients by 62,808. The COVID-19 testing infrastructure is continuously being ramped up. The number of government labs has been increased to 723 and private labs have been increased to 262, adding up to a total of 985.

The total number of samples being tested per day is also steadily rising, as is the number of total samples tested. In the last 24 hours, 1,43,267 samples were tested. Whereas the total number of samples tested thus far is 69,50,493.

TRENDING

HIGHLIGHTS

Naqvi dons role of Yoga instructor, performs 'asanas' with people of different communities

Committee rejects Fortis promoter Malvinder Singh's representation on bail criteria

C'garh:Cloudy skies hamper clear view of partial solar eclipse

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Germany works to tame meatpacking outbreak

German Chancellor Angela Merkels spokesman said everything needs to be done to contain an outbreak of the coronavirus linked to a large slaughterhouse where over 1,300 people have tested positive for COVID-19. Steffen Seibert said 20 worker...

Police, job-seeking protesters clash in Tunisian city of Tataouine

Demonstrators threw stones at police and blocked roads in the southern Tunisian city of Tataouine on Monday, drawing salvoes of tear gas to disperse them, in an escalation of protests over high unemployment, witnesses said.Protesters are ca...

China's Li says EU is a partner, despite tensions

China and the European Union are more partners than competitors, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said on Monday, as the two sides held their first formal talks since ties soured over accusations that Beijing has spread disinformation about the n...

PTI tally of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 6:50pm

Following is a state-wise tally of the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 650pm as per information provided by respective governmentsStateUT Confirmed Discharged Deaths--------------------------------------------...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020