Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

4:09 p.m. India's COVID-19 cases per lakh population among lowest in world: Health Ministry. 3:09 p.m. 17 new COVID-19 cases reported in Puducherry; Tally rises to 383. 9:41 a.m. India's COVID-19 death toll rises to 13,699, cases climb to 4,25,282 with 445 new fatalities and 14,821 fresh infections: Health ministry.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-06-2020 17:48 IST | Created: 22-06-2020 17:34 IST
Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Monday. 5:19 p.m.

Scientists in India have for the first time detected genetic material of the SARS-CoV-2 virus in wastewater. 5:19 p.m.

Priyanka Gandhi accuses Uttar Pradesh government of negligence over the death of COVID-19 patients. 4:55 p.m.

19 deaths, 605 new virus cases in Uttar Pradesh; total count 18,322. 4:50 p.m.

After 300 COVID-19 cases, fresh curbs on Surat diamond units. 4:09 p.m.

India's COVID-19 cases per lakh population among the lowest in the world: Health Ministry. 3:51 p.m.

Delhi surpasses TN in COVID-19 cases, now second worst-hit. 3:32 p.m.

COVID-19 death toll rises to 84 in J&K. 3:09 p.m.

17 new COVID-19 cases reported in Puducherry; Tally rises to 383. 3:07 p.m.

Consider expediting COVID test results of pregnant women: HC to ICMR, AAP government. 2:51 p.m.

Spike in COVID-19 cases in Bengaluru: CM directs strict enforcement of lockdown measures. 1:59 p.m.

Singapore reports 218 new cases of coronavirus: Health Ministry. 1:11 p.m.

Around 18,000 COVID-19 tests being conducted daily in Delhi: CM Arvind Kejriwal. 25,000 active COVID-19 cases in Delhi, around 12,000 people under home isolation: CM Arvind Kejriwal. 1:08 p.m.

Odisha reports one more COVID-19 fatality, 143 new cases. 12:30 p.m.

COVID-19: Rajasthan records 67 fresh cases. Pakistan reports 4,471 new COVID-19 cases, 89 deaths.

11:17 a.m. Karnataka may have up to 25,000 active cases by Aug 15: COVID War Room chief 10:41 a.m.

Delhi HC stays probe, other proceedings in connection with FIR against Sir Ganga Ram Hospital for alleged violation of COVID-19 norms. 10:01 a.m.

Arunachal Pradesh's COVID-19 tally rises to 139. 9:41 a.m.

India's COVID-19 death toll rises to 13,699, cases climb to 4,25,282 with 445 new fatalities, and 14,821 fresh infections: Health ministry. 8:47 a.m.

First COVID-19 death in Goa; an 85-year-old woman loses battle with coronavirus: Health Minister Vishwajit Rane.

TRENDING

HIGHLIGHTS

Naqvi dons role of Yoga instructor, performs 'asanas' with people of different communities

Committee rejects Fortis promoter Malvinder Singh's representation on bail criteria

C'garh:Cloudy skies hamper clear view of partial solar eclipse

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Germany works to tame meatpacking outbreak

German Chancellor Angela Merkels spokesman said everything needs to be done to contain an outbreak of the coronavirus linked to a large slaughterhouse where over 1,300 people have tested positive for COVID-19. Steffen Seibert said 20 worker...

Police, job-seeking protesters clash in Tunisian city of Tataouine

Demonstrators threw stones at police and blocked roads in the southern Tunisian city of Tataouine on Monday, drawing salvoes of tear gas to disperse them, in an escalation of protests over high unemployment, witnesses said.Protesters are ca...

China's Li says EU is a partner, despite tensions

China and the European Union are more partners than competitors, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said on Monday, as the two sides held their first formal talks since ties soured over accusations that Beijing has spread disinformation about the n...

PTI tally of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 6:50pm

Following is a state-wise tally of the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 650pm as per information provided by respective governmentsStateUT Confirmed Discharged Deaths--------------------------------------------...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020