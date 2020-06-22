Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Monday. 5:19 p.m.

Scientists in India have for the first time detected genetic material of the SARS-CoV-2 virus in wastewater. 5:19 p.m.

Priyanka Gandhi accuses Uttar Pradesh government of negligence over the death of COVID-19 patients. 4:55 p.m.

19 deaths, 605 new virus cases in Uttar Pradesh; total count 18,322. 4:50 p.m.

After 300 COVID-19 cases, fresh curbs on Surat diamond units. 4:09 p.m.

India's COVID-19 cases per lakh population among the lowest in the world: Health Ministry. 3:51 p.m.

Delhi surpasses TN in COVID-19 cases, now second worst-hit. 3:32 p.m.

COVID-19 death toll rises to 84 in J&K. 3:09 p.m.

17 new COVID-19 cases reported in Puducherry; Tally rises to 383. 3:07 p.m.

Consider expediting COVID test results of pregnant women: HC to ICMR, AAP government. 2:51 p.m.

Spike in COVID-19 cases in Bengaluru: CM directs strict enforcement of lockdown measures. 1:59 p.m.

Singapore reports 218 new cases of coronavirus: Health Ministry. 1:11 p.m.

Around 18,000 COVID-19 tests being conducted daily in Delhi: CM Arvind Kejriwal. 25,000 active COVID-19 cases in Delhi, around 12,000 people under home isolation: CM Arvind Kejriwal. 1:08 p.m.

Odisha reports one more COVID-19 fatality, 143 new cases. 12:30 p.m.

COVID-19: Rajasthan records 67 fresh cases. Pakistan reports 4,471 new COVID-19 cases, 89 deaths.

11:17 a.m. Karnataka may have up to 25,000 active cases by Aug 15: COVID War Room chief 10:41 a.m.

Delhi HC stays probe, other proceedings in connection with FIR against Sir Ganga Ram Hospital for alleged violation of COVID-19 norms. 10:01 a.m.

Arunachal Pradesh's COVID-19 tally rises to 139. 9:41 a.m.

India's COVID-19 death toll rises to 13,699, cases climb to 4,25,282 with 445 new fatalities, and 14,821 fresh infections: Health ministry. 8:47 a.m.

First COVID-19 death in Goa; an 85-year-old woman loses battle with coronavirus: Health Minister Vishwajit Rane.