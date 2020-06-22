Left Menu
Development News Edition

One fresh COVID-19 case in Mizoram, count rises to 142

One more person has tested positive for COVID-19 in Mizoram, taking the state's tally to 142, a health official said on Monday. Of the 142 cases, 130 are active while 12 people have recovered, he said. Meanwhile, churches in the state organised special prayers on Sunday night for the recovery of COVID-19 patients.

PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 22-06-2020 18:10 IST | Created: 22-06-2020 17:46 IST
One fresh COVID-19 case in Mizoram, count rises to 142
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

One more person has tested positive for COVID-19 in Mizoram, taking the state's tally to 142, a health official said on Monday. The new patient, who hails from Siaha district, had recently returned to the state from Delhi, he said.

On the other hand, three more persons two from Aizawl district and one from Mamit have recovered from COVID-19 and were discharged from state-run Zoram Medical College during the day, the official said. Of the 142 cases, 130 are active while 12 people have recovered, he said.

Meanwhile, churches in the state-organized special prayers on Sunday night for the recovery of COVID-19 patients. People offered their prayers from their houses in response to a call by the Mizoram Kohhran Hruaitute Committee (MKHC), a conglomerate of 15 major churches in the state.

Similar prayers were organized twice in March. Congregations in churches in the state have been suspended in view of the COVID-19 outbreak.

TRENDING

HIGHLIGHTS

Naqvi dons role of Yoga instructor, performs 'asanas' with people of different communities

Committee rejects Fortis promoter Malvinder Singh's representation on bail criteria

C'garh:Cloudy skies hamper clear view of partial solar eclipse

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

4 get jail terms, Rs 31 lakh fine for cheating railways using forged bills

A special CBI court in Ernakulam has awarded jail terms and slapped a cumulative fine of Rs 31 lakh on four people for allegedly causing a loss of Rs 18.5 lakh to the Southern Railways in a construction project, the agency said in a stateme...

Germany works to tame meatpacking outbreak

German Chancellor Angela Merkels spokesman said everything needs to be done to contain an outbreak of the coronavirus linked to a large slaughterhouse where over 1,300 people have tested positive for COVID-19. Steffen Seibert said 20 worker...

Police, job-seeking protesters clash in Tunisian city of Tataouine

Demonstrators threw stones at police and blocked roads in the southern Tunisian city of Tataouine on Monday, drawing salvoes of tear gas to disperse them, in an escalation of protests over high unemployment, witnesses said.Protesters are ca...

China's Li says EU is a partner, despite tensions

China and the European Union are more partners than competitors, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said on Monday, as the two sides held their first formal talks since ties soured over accusations that Beijing has spread disinformation about the n...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020