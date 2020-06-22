Newly married woman falls to death in Greater Noida

A 27-year-old newly wedded woman died on Monday after she allegedly fell off the terrace on the first floor of her house in Greater Noida, police said. The woman, who got married on June 15, fell off the terrace around 4 am after which she was rushed to a private hospital where she succumbed to her injuries, police said. “The deceased has been identified as Sangeeta whose husband Kanhaiyya Lal works in Delhi. The two had got married recently and were living in the Surjapur area of Greater Noida,” a police official said. Her husband was present in the house at the time of the incident but it is yet to be confirmed how she fell off the terrace, the official said. Parents of the deceased were informed about the incident after which they met the local police. Asked about any foul play or suspected dowry link, the official told PTI that it was matter of probe and further investigation is under way.