Haryana Police STF busts gang of vehicle thieves

He said Praveen allegedly used to sell the stolen vehicles after changing their engine and chassis number in connivance with the transport authority officials.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 22-06-2020 19:41 IST | Created: 22-06-2020 19:41 IST
A gang of car thieves, allegedly working in connivance with officials to register and sell stolen vehicles, was busted by Haryana Police on Monday, a senior officer said. Police have arrested 3 suspects in the case, including two transport authority officials from Rohtak district, and recovered 14 stolen SUVs, he said.

Deputy Inspector General, STF, Sateesh Balan said the 14 vehicles seized by police include six Toyota Fortuner and four Toyota Innova SUVs. While one vehicle, which was stolen in Delhi, was seized in Dadri, the remaining stolen SUVs were recovered from different locations by the Special Task Force, he said.

During the recovery of vehicle from Dadri, one of the suspects, identified as Praveen from Prem Nagar, was also arrested, Balan said in a statement. He said Praveen allegedly used to sell the stolen vehicles after changing their engine and chassis number in connivance with the transport authority officials. The other two suspects, who were arrested, work at the transport authority in Meham. They have been identified as clerk Anil Kumar and Sombir, a computer operator, the officer said.

Anil Kumar, who dealt with registration certificates of the vehicles, backlog entry, duplicate registration certificate (RC) and transfer of RC cases, allegedly misused his position for registration of stolen vehicles using fake documents, making it difficult to trace them, Balan said. During interrogation, the suspects revealed that they used to change the chassis and engine numbers of the stolen vehicles and get them registered in Haryana using forged documents, he said.

During the course of investigation, records from Sonipat and Meham transport authorities were obtained and the suspects have confessed that they were involved in fraudulent registration of more than 500 vehicles. Raids are being conducted to arrest other members of the gang and recover stolen vehicles, Balan said.

Some other suspects in the case were identified as Amit and Ramesh, the gang kingpins currently lodged in a jail in Chandigarh, he said..

