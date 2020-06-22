TN CM Palaniswami tests negative for coronavirus: Health Minister

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami has tested negative for coronavirus, health minister C Vijayabaskar said here on Monday.

Testing is being given special attention by the government, he said adding as per protocol which includes tracing (contacts) aspects, "without any exception, the ChiefMinister subjected himself to the coronavirus testing and today we have the good news that he is negative." He maintained that the government was transparent in tackling coronavirus and no information was concealed and daily bulletins, district wise data was being released.