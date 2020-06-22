1,386 bags of urea stored in shop raided by Maha minister

A fertiliser shop raided by Maharashtra Agriculture Minister Dada Bhuse by posing as a customer has stocked 1,386 bags of urea, officials said on Monday. After receiving complaints that the owner of the shop, in Jadhavwadi area of Aurangabad, was making people compulsorily buy several items apart from fertilisers, Bhuse had gone to check posing as a customer on Sunday.

The minister was refused a bag of urea, and action that followed included suspension of the shop's licence, a inventory and sale register check as well as a quality control department employee being sent on leave. "We found 1,386 urea bags in the shop," Aurangabad District Agriculture Officer Dr Tukaram Mote told PTI on Monday.