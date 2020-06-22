1.56 lakh stranded J&K residents return home from outside UT

The Jammu and Kashmir government has evacuated and brought back over 1.56 lakh Jammu and Kashmir residents, stranded in other parts of the country due to the COVID-19 lockdown, till date. As per official data received in this regard on Monday, the Jammu and Kashmir administration has received 61 special trains at Jammu and Udhampur railway stations from different states and Union Territories, so far, with 49,151 passengers while 1,07,315 people from other states and UTs including 328 from abroad have been evacuated by the government through Lakhanpur check-post till date.

So, a total of 1,56,466 residents stranded outside have been brought back to the UT by the government in 61 special trains and a fleet of buses through Lakhanpur after strictly observing all necessary preventive measures regarding the coronavirus, the data revealed. As per the detailed breakup of the figures, 1,114 stranded passengers have entered through Lakhanpur from June 21 to June 22 morning while 818 passengers have reached Jammu on Monday onboard the 40th Delhi COVID special train. So far, 40 trains have reached Jammu with a total of 33,455 stranded passengers belonging to different districts while 15,696 passengers have reached Udhampur in 21 special trains, so far, it said.