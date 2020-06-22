Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rath Yatra: CM calls upon people to strike a balance between traditions, public health

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday said holding of Lord Jagannath's Rath Yatra in Puri amidst the COVID-19 pandemic is a big challenge and called upon the people to strike a balance between centuries-old traditions and public health.

PTI | Bhubaneshwar | Updated: 22-06-2020 20:39 IST | Created: 22-06-2020 20:26 IST
Rath Yatra: CM calls upon people to strike a balance between traditions, public health
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday said holding of Lord Jagannath's Rath Yatra in Puri amidst the COVID-19 pandemic is a big challenge and called upon the people to strike a balance between centuries-old traditions and public health. Patnaik also thanked the Supreme Court for granting permission to hold the world famous rath yatra festival and the central government for extending necessary cooperation.

The Supreme Court on Monday indicated it would allow the Rath Yatra, which is scheduled to start on Tuesday, saying the court cannot "micro-manage" the rituals and left it to the state government, the Centre and the temple management to deal with that issue. "The whole world is passing through a difficult situation due to COVID-19. Holding the Rath Yatra of the Lord is definitely a challenge under the existing circumstances," the chief minister, who held a preparatory meeting for the annual festival, said in a video message.

Patnaik asserted that the state government and the temple administration are fully prepared to hold the yatra on Tuesday. "The whole world will be watching us. By performing the rituals of the Lord with discipline and at the same time adhering to social distancing and COVID guidelines, we can set an example for rest of the people across the globe," the chief minister said.

The festival must be celebrated with utmost care in view of the COVID-19 crisis by striking a perfect balance between centuries old traditions and public health, he said. The chief secretary and the director general of police are already camping in Puri to oversee the arrangements for the mega event, Patnaik said.

He expressed the hope that all those associated with the management of the Rath Yatra will strictly abide by COVID-19 guidelines. Patnaik said he has directed three of his ministers to rush to Puri and camp in the temple town to supervise the arrangements till the completion of the entire Rath Yatra festival early next month.

The chief minister also appealed to the people to abide by all COVID-19 guidelines and ensure smooth holding of the Lord's annual festival.

TRENDING

HIGHLIGHTS

Naqvi dons role of Yoga instructor, performs 'asanas' with people of different communities

Committee rejects Fortis promoter Malvinder Singh's representation on bail criteria

C'garh:Cloudy skies hamper clear view of partial solar eclipse

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Turkey dismisses Egyptian warning of Libya intervention

Egypts warning that it could intervene directly in neighboring Libya will not deter Turkey supporting its Libyan allies, a senior Turkish official said on Monday, amid tensions between regional rivals Cairo and Ankara. Turkey backs Libyas i...

Punjab Cabinet extends one-time settlement for PSIDC, PFC loanees till December

To give relief to businesses amid the COVID pandemic, the Punjab Cabinet on Monday decided to extend the one-time settlement of their dues with the Punjab State Industrial Development Corporation PSIDC and Punjab Financial Corporation till ...

Telangana CM visits family of martyred Colonel; Pledges full support

Pledging his governments full support to the family of Colonel Santosh Babu, killed in the clash with Chinese troops, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday visited the bereaved members and handed over cheques for Rs five cr...

10 new cases of COVID-19 in Ladakh

Ten more persons tested positive for coronavirus in Ladakh on Monday, taking the total number of cases in the Union Territory to 847, health department officials said. While one person had died of COVID-19, 136 others have been cured and su...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020