Left Menu
Development News Edition

BSF apprehends Bangaldeshi boy travelling in empty goods train returning from across border

The boy is a resident of Bangladesh's Begarhat district and as per interrogation done by the force, he was brought by a tout to Benapole across the border and an unknown lady made him sit in an empty rail wagon. The boy said "traffickers" had told him that he will get a job in Kolkata, BSF officials said.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 22-06-2020 20:37 IST | Created: 22-06-2020 20:37 IST
BSF apprehends Bangaldeshi boy travelling in empty goods train returning from across border

A 12-year-old Bangladeshi boy was apprehended by a BSF patrol from an empty goods train along the India-Bangladesh border in West Bengal, officials said on Monday. They said that this seems to be a case human trafficking.

The incident was reported on Sunday evening when Border Security Force (BSF) troops from the 179th battalion were carrying out routine checks of the train that had returned from Bangladesh to the zero point near the integrated check post at Petrapole in the North 24 Parganas district, a senior BSF officer said. The boy is a resident of Bangladesh's Begarhat district and as per interrogation done by the force, he was brought by a tout to Benapole across the border and an unknown lady made him sit in an empty rail wagon.

The boy said "traffickers" had told him that he will get a job in Kolkata, BSF officials said. "The boy is not in possession of any item or currency and it seems that he has been trafficked for purpose of child labour in India," the senior officer said.

He has been handed over to the railway police at Bongaon and further probe will be taken up in coordination with Bangaldeshi officials, the officials said..

TRENDING

HIGHLIGHTS

Naqvi dons role of Yoga instructor, performs 'asanas' with people of different communities

Committee rejects Fortis promoter Malvinder Singh's representation on bail criteria

C'garh:Cloudy skies hamper clear view of partial solar eclipse

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

2016 honour killing case: Madras HC acquits woman's father, commutes death sentence of five

The Madras High Court on Monday acquitted a death row convict and commuted the capital punishment of five others to life imprisonment in a 2016 honour killing in Tirupur district in Tamil Nadu,where a Dalit man was hacked to death in broad ...

Devotees of Lord Jagannath burst into ecstasy across Odisha as SC gives green signal for Rath Yatra

Countless devotees of Lord Jagannath burst into ecstasy across Odisha on Monday after the Supreme Court allowed holding of the historic Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra at Puri, as people from all strata were overwhelmed with joy. The Supreme Cour...

Earthquake of 3.6 magnitude hits Odisha

An earthquake of magnitude 3.6 on the Richter scale struck the Kasipur area of Rayagada district in Odisha.According to the National Centre for Seismology, the quake hit the area at 1640 hours today. ANI...

3,721 new COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, total count crosses 1.35 lakh

With 3,721 more COVID-19 cases reported in Maharashtra on Monday, the total number of cases in the state has gone up to 1,35,796. Sixty-two more patients have succumbed to COVID-19 and the total number of deaths in the state has gone up to ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020