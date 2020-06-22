Two arrested for firing shots near State Minister Rajput's residence in MP's Sagar

Two persons were arrested for their involvement in the firing of bullets near the residence of State Minister Govind Singh Rajput in Gopalganj area of Sagar on Sunday night. According to the police, the incident took place around 12:45 am in the night.

"The incident took place at night when I was returning home at around 1 in the morning. A group of three-four people had parked the car on the street. As I entered into my bungalow and the car was being parked in the garage, with one gunman seated and two gunmen in front of the bungalow saw that three people had fired shots," Rajput told ANI. He further urged the police to conduct a strict investigation into the matter.

"Three persons were present at the scene and one was firing shots. On receiving information, the police had reached the spot and two persons -- Gaurav Chauhan and Vivek Thakur -- have been arrested. The third accused is absconding," SP Amit Sanghi told ANI. He added: "A pistol, five live rounds and two empty cartridges recovered along with a car has been seized."

Further investigation into the incident is currently underway. More details are awaited. (ANI)