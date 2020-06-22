Vice President greets people for Jagannath Rath Yatra
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Monday extended greetings for the Jagannath Rath Yatra in Puri, saying due to the COVID-19 pandemic, people have to be content with a modest celebration this year In his message, he said the Rath Yatra is the most revered and much awaited festival of Odisha.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-06-2020 21:01 IST | Created: 22-06-2020 20:45 IST
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Monday extended greetings for the Jagannath Rath Yatra in Puri, saying due to the COVID-19 pandemic, people have to be content with a modest celebration this year.
In his message, he said the Rath Yatra is the most revered and much awaited festival of Odisha. The yatra depicts the annual journey of Lord Jagannath, who is considered to be an incarnation of Lord Vishnu, Naidu said.
The Rath Yatra festival in the coastal town of Puri in Odisha will start on Tuesday. The splendor and grandeur of the Rath Yatra festival and the magnificence of the 'Rath' or the chariot, is truly unparalleled, he said. Naidu said as India and the world continue to fight a relentless battle against the spread of COVID-19, "we have resorted to celebrating almost all of our traditional festivals at home". "Under these circumstances, we have to be content with a modest celebration this year. May the pious and noble ideals associated with Rath Yatra enrich our lives with peace and harmony," the vice president said. The Supreme Court on Monday allowed holding of historic Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra at Puri with certain conditions.
- READ MORE ON:
- Jagannath Rath Yatra
- M Venkaiah Naidu
- Puri
- Jagannath
- Vishnu
- Odisha
- India
- Supreme Court
ALSO READ
2 killed in mishap near Delhi's Vikas Puri flyover
Govt to decide on resuming intl flights once countries ease restrictions on foreigners' entry: Puri
Jewellers want more gold purity standards, seek extension of hallmarking deadline
Over 70,000 citizens returned, 17000 flew out of India on Vande Bharat Mission till date: Hardeep Singh Puri
BJP, servitors of Jagannath temple ask Odisha govt to clear doubts over holding Rath Yatra