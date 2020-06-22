Virus cases in Aurangabad's Waluj not from industry: Official

There are more than 200 COVID-19 cases in Aurangabad's rural areas, including 170-180 in Waluj, but the source of the infection is not from industries there, Collector Uday Choudhary said on Monday. He said industries in Waluj, which resumed operations in May, would continue to operate as units have taken proper care during the outbreak.

"We have undertaken aggressive surveillance in this area and cases have been traced. The source of infection in Waluj and other nearby areas is not from industry. Most are asymptomatic," he told PTI. Marathwada Association of Small Scale Industries and Agriculture (MASSIA) president Abhay Hanchanal said units were following the protocol laid down by authorities.