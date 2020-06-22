Left Menu
Development News Edition

Man falls to death from roof of girlfriend's house in Bengal

The deceased had returned from work in a West Asian country before the lockdown was imposed and had visited the house of his girlfriend, Narayan Majumder's daughter, on Sunday. A case has been registered and an investigation is underway to find the cause of the death, Ranaghat police district Superintendent of Police, VSR Anantanag said.

PTI | Kalyani | Updated: 22-06-2020 21:05 IST | Created: 22-06-2020 21:05 IST
Man falls to death from roof of girlfriend's house in Bengal

A 28-year-old man has died after falling from the roof of his girlfriend's house in West Bengal's Nadia district, police said on Monday. Locals reportedly saw the man, identified as Bhabatosh Debnath, fall from the roof of cloth shop owner Narayan Majumder's house in Barajaguli town in Haringhata police station area on Sunday evening, they said.

The locals took Debnath to a hospital where he was declared brought dead, a police officer said. The deceased had returned from work in a West Asian country before the lockdown was imposed and had visited the house of his girlfriend, Narayan Majumder's daughter, on Sunday.

A case has been registered and an investigation is underway to find the cause of the death, Ranaghat police district Superintendent of Police, VSR Anantanag said. Both the young woman and her father are being interrogated, another police officer said.

TRENDING

HIGHLIGHTS

Naqvi dons role of Yoga instructor, performs 'asanas' with people of different communities

Committee rejects Fortis promoter Malvinder Singh's representation on bail criteria

C'garh:Cloudy skies hamper clear view of partial solar eclipse

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Raptors preparing to resume season in Florida

The defending champion Toronto Raptors began preparations to resume the 2019-20 season on Monday. Select players and staff members are headed to Fort Myers, Fla., where they will remain until the NBA campus in Orlando opens in early July.In...

Gujarat govt to move HC seeking permission to hold Jagannath Yatra in Ahmedabad

The Gujarat government has decided to file a petition in Gujarat High Court to seek permission to hold the yatra of Lord Jagannath in Ahmedabad, said Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Monday after the Supreme Court allowed Rath Yatra in Odisha...

Prince says UK owes Caribbean community 'debt of gratitude'

Prince Charles and Prime Minister Boris Johnson paid tribute to Britains Caribbean community Monday on Windrush Day, the 72nd anniversary of the arrival of a ship bringing hundreds of West Indian migrants to the UK. Johnson said those immig...

7 coronavirus deaths in Rajasthan, 18 members of Congress MLA's family test positive

Seven deaths and 302 fresh coronavirus cases surfaced in Rajasthan on Monday, including 18 family members of Congress legislator from Bari constituency Giriraj Singh Malinga who have tested positive in Dholpur district, officials said. All ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020