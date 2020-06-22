Man falls to death from roof of girlfriend's house in Bengal

A 28-year-old man has died after falling from the roof of his girlfriend's house in West Bengal's Nadia district, police said on Monday. Locals reportedly saw the man, identified as Bhabatosh Debnath, fall from the roof of cloth shop owner Narayan Majumder's house in Barajaguli town in Haringhata police station area on Sunday evening, they said.

The locals took Debnath to a hospital where he was declared brought dead, a police officer said. The deceased had returned from work in a West Asian country before the lockdown was imposed and had visited the house of his girlfriend, Narayan Majumder's daughter, on Sunday.

A case has been registered and an investigation is underway to find the cause of the death, Ranaghat police district Superintendent of Police, VSR Anantanag said. Both the young woman and her father are being interrogated, another police officer said.