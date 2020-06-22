Left Menu
Goa CM confirms 85-year-old man's death due to COVID-19 in the state

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Monday confirmed that an 85-year-old man has succumbed to COVID-19 in Morlem village, Goa.

ANI | Panaji (Goa) | Updated: 22-06-2020 21:10 IST
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Monday speaking to ANI. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Monday confirmed that an 85-year-old man has succumbed to COVID-19 in Morlem village, Goa. CM Sawant said to ANI, "An 85-year-old man has died due to coronavirus in the state. The deceased was asthmatic and had blood pressure and diabetic issues."

"Yesterday, he was admitted to Goa medical college under the serious condition where he was tested positive for COVID-19. Following that, he was shifted to COVID-19 hospital and was put on a ventilator. On Monday morning, he passed away and I think, he died due to old age and co-morbid conditions," added the CM. On being asked about the tracing and containment of area near the deceased home, Sawant said, "We have contained the area where he was staying. If the virus has spread, it must be within the family." (ANI)

