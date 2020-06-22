RIL to hold its virtuaAnnual General Meeting on July 15

The Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Reliance Industries Limited will be held on Wednesday through video conferencing. "This is to inform that the Forty-third Annual General Meeting (Post-IPO) ("AGM") of the members of the Company will be held on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at 02:00 p.m. IST through Video Conferencing ("VC") / Other Audio-Visual Means ("OAVM"), in accordance with the relevant circulars issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs and the Securities and Exchange Board of India," RIL said.

"In compliance with the relevant circulars, the Annual Report for the financial year 2019- 20, comprising the Notice of the AGM and the standalone and consolidated financial statements for the financial year 2019-20, along with Board's Report, Auditors' Report and other documents required to be attached thereto, will be sent to all the members of the Company whose email addresses are registered with the Company / Depository Participant(s)," it said. The Company has fixed July 8, 2020, as the "Cut-off Date" for the purpose of determining the members eligible to vote on the resolutions set out in the notice of the AGM or to attend the AGM.

According to RIL, July 03, 2020, has been fixed as the "Record Date" for the purpose of determining the members eligible to receive dividend for the financial year 2019-20. "The dividend, if declared at the AGM, will be paid within a week from the conclusion of the AGM," RIL said. (ANI)