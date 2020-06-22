Left Menu
Development News Edition

2,909 fresh COVID-19 cases in Delhi take tally to over 62K; death toll mounts to 2,233

Delhi recorded 2,909 fresh coronavirus cases on Monday, taking the tally in the city to over 62,000-mark, while the death toll from the disease climbed to 2,233, authorities said.The bulletin said, the death toll from coronavirus infection has risen to 2,233, and the total number of cases mounted to 62,655.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-06-2020 22:04 IST | Created: 22-06-2020 21:50 IST
2,909 fresh COVID-19 cases in Delhi take tally to over 62K; death toll mounts to 2,233
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Delhi recorded 2,909 fresh coronavirus cases on Monday, taking the tally in the city to over 62,000-mark, while the death toll from the disease climbed to 2,233, authorities said. A total of 3,000 or more fresh cases were reported per day in the national capital in the last three days. Fifty-eight fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, the Delhi health department bulletin said on Monday.

The death toll from COVID-19 stood at 2,175 on Sunday. The bulletin said, the death toll from coronavirus infection has risen to 2,233, and the total number of cases mounted to 62,655.

TRENDING

HIGHLIGHTS

Naqvi dons role of Yoga instructor, performs 'asanas' with people of different communities

Committee rejects Fortis promoter Malvinder Singh's representation on bail criteria

C'garh:Cloudy skies hamper clear view of partial solar eclipse

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

France, Germany appeal for swift EU deal on coronavirus recovery aid

France and Germany on Monday pressed for a quick agreement among European Union leaders on the size and payout details of a joint fund aimed at helping the hardest hit member states to recover more quickly from the coronavirus pandemic.Spea...

Death threat to UP CM: Lucknow court denies bail to accused

A Lucknow court on Monday rejected the bail plea of the man accused of issuing death threats to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on WhatsApp. The court of Additional Sessions Judge Durg Narayan Singh also denied bail to Sayed Mo...

Delhi chief secy directs officials to implement all MHA COVID-19 directions including re-mapping of containment zones, contact-tracing.

Delhi chief secy directs officials to implement all MHA COVID-19 directions including re-mapping of containment zones, contact-tracing....

LAC face-off: India, China hold 2nd round of Lt Gen talks; Army chief along with top army commanders review situation

Indian and Chinese militaries on Monday held a second round of Lt General-level talks in an attempt to ease tensions between the two countries following the violent clashes in Galwan Valley that left 20 Indian Army personnel dead, even as c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020