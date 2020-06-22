2,909 fresh COVID-19 cases in Delhi take tally to over 62K; death toll mounts to 2,233

Delhi recorded 2,909 fresh coronavirus cases on Monday, taking the tally in the city to over 62,000-mark, while the death toll from the disease climbed to 2,233, authorities said. A total of 3,000 or more fresh cases were reported per day in the national capital in the last three days. Fifty-eight fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, the Delhi health department bulletin said on Monday.

The death toll from COVID-19 stood at 2,175 on Sunday. The bulletin said, the death toll from coronavirus infection has risen to 2,233, and the total number of cases mounted to 62,655.