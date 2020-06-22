2,909 fresh COVID-19 cases in Delhi take tally to over 62K; death toll mounts to 2,233
Delhi recorded 2,909 fresh coronavirus cases on Monday, taking the tally in the city to over 62,000-mark, while the death toll from the disease climbed to 2,233, authorities said.The bulletin said, the death toll from coronavirus infection has risen to 2,233, and the total number of cases mounted to 62,655.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-06-2020 22:04 IST | Created: 22-06-2020 21:50 IST
Delhi recorded 2,909 fresh coronavirus cases on Monday, taking the tally in the city to over 62,000-mark, while the death toll from the disease climbed to 2,233, authorities said. A total of 3,000 or more fresh cases were reported per day in the national capital in the last three days. Fifty-eight fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, the Delhi health department bulletin said on Monday.
The death toll from COVID-19 stood at 2,175 on Sunday. The bulletin said, the death toll from coronavirus infection has risen to 2,233, and the total number of cases mounted to 62,655.
