Jammu Divisional Commissioner reviews progress of work on border bunkers, asks DCs to expedite work

Jammu Divisional Commissioner, Sanjeev Verma on Monday chaired a meeting of Deputy Commissioners of border districts to review the progress on construction of individual and community bunkers along the border in Jammu division. "The meeting was attended by Deputy Director Planning, Chief Planning Officer, Jammu, besides executive engineers of executing agencies while Deputy Commissioners, Kathua, Samba, Rajouri, Poonch along with concerned officers attended the meeting through video conferencing," said a press release from Jammu and Kashmir, Department of Information and Public Relations.

The press release said, the Deputy Commissioners apprised the Divisional Commissioner about the progress of works on under construction individual and community bunkers in their respective districts. It was informed that work is in progress on bunkers in the districts. "It was informed that a total of 6919 bunkers have been completed so far in the division, including 6123 individual bunkers and 796 community bunkers. It was also informed that 9905 bunkers are under execution and are at different stages of construction," the press release said.

"It was informed that 1430 bunkers including community and individual bunkers have been completed in district samba, 1058 in district Jammu, 1324 in district Kathua, 2316 in district Rajouri and 791 in district Poonch. They further informed that remaining bunkers are also under different stages of construction. The concerned officers informed about the number of bunkers at foundation level, superstructure level, and slab level," it said. "The Divisional Commissioner directed the DCs to monitor the construction of bunkers and also directed the executing agencies to expedite the pace of work and adhere to the fixed timelines for completion of construction of individual and community bunkers. He also asked the DCs to set weekly, monthly targets for completion of work on bunkers and share completion plans," it added. (ANI)