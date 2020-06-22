Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jammu Divisional Commissioner reviews progress of work on border bunkers, asks DCs to expedite work

Jammu Divisional Commissioner, Sanjeev Verma on Monday chaired a meeting of Deputy Commissioners of border districts to review the progress on construction of individual and community bunkers along the border in Jammu division.

ANI | Jammu (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 22-06-2020 22:12 IST | Created: 22-06-2020 22:12 IST
Jammu Divisional Commissioner reviews progress of work on border bunkers, asks DCs to expedite work
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

Jammu Divisional Commissioner, Sanjeev Verma on Monday chaired a meeting of Deputy Commissioners of border districts to review the progress on construction of individual and community bunkers along the border in Jammu division. "The meeting was attended by Deputy Director Planning, Chief Planning Officer, Jammu, besides executive engineers of executing agencies while Deputy Commissioners, Kathua, Samba, Rajouri, Poonch along with concerned officers attended the meeting through video conferencing," said a press release from Jammu and Kashmir, Department of Information and Public Relations.

The press release said, the Deputy Commissioners apprised the Divisional Commissioner about the progress of works on under construction individual and community bunkers in their respective districts. It was informed that work is in progress on bunkers in the districts. "It was informed that a total of 6919 bunkers have been completed so far in the division, including 6123 individual bunkers and 796 community bunkers. It was also informed that 9905 bunkers are under execution and are at different stages of construction," the press release said.

"It was informed that 1430 bunkers including community and individual bunkers have been completed in district samba, 1058 in district Jammu, 1324 in district Kathua, 2316 in district Rajouri and 791 in district Poonch. They further informed that remaining bunkers are also under different stages of construction. The concerned officers informed about the number of bunkers at foundation level, superstructure level, and slab level," it said. "The Divisional Commissioner directed the DCs to monitor the construction of bunkers and also directed the executing agencies to expedite the pace of work and adhere to the fixed timelines for completion of construction of individual and community bunkers. He also asked the DCs to set weekly, monthly targets for completion of work on bunkers and share completion plans," it added. (ANI)

TRENDING

Naqvi dons role of Yoga instructor, performs 'asanas' with people of different communities

Committee rejects Fortis promoter Malvinder Singh's representation on bail criteria

C'garh:Cloudy skies hamper clear view of partial solar eclipse

Israeli mask maker Sonovia expects 99% coronavirus success after lab test

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Former Cowboys C Frederick wins Halas Award

Retired Dallas Cowboys center Travis Frederick was named the winner of the 2020 George S. Halas Courage Award on Monday. The Professional Football Writers of America made Frederick just the second Cowboys player to receive the honor, joinin...

Jan Vertonghen, Michel Vorm extend contract with Tottenham

Tottenham on Monday announced that Jan Vertonghen and goalkeeper Michel Vorm have agreed to extend their contracts until the end of the 201920 season. Both players contracts were due to expire at the end of this month.However, this extensio...

Israel says defense exports were worth USB 7.2B last year

Israels defense exports reached USD 7.2 billion last year, the Defense Ministry said Monday, a 5 per cent drop from 2018, with most sales for missiles, rockets and air defense systems. The figure represented an 23 per cent decline from 2017...

MP: FY and SY graduation students to be promoted sans exams

The Madhya Pradesh government on Monday decided to promote first and second year students of graduation courses along with students in the second semester of post-graduation without conducting exams in view of the coronavirus situation. Sep...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020