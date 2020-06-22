Spike in COVID-19 cases in Bengaluru: CM directs strict enforcement of lockdown measures

Concerned over increase in COVID-19 cases in the city, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Monday directed officials to implement lockdown measures strictly till June 30 in the clusters which have reported more number of infections. Yediyurappa held a meeting with Ministers and senior officials regarding containing COVID-19 in Bengaluru and said it can be achieved only if preventive measures are implemented strictly and asked the officials to work in this direction.

Later in the day, the city civic body Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) issued an order sealing busiest K R Market and Kalasipalya Market here for 15 days. "Lockdown shall be implemented strictly in the clusters which reported more number of cases, especially, K.R.Market and surrounding areas such as Siddapura, VV Puram, Kalasipalya etc. It was decided to seal the adjoining streets, where the cases are reported," a release from the Chief Minister's office said.

Stringent action would be taken against those who violate quarantine norms and FIR would be filed if necessary, it said. "COVID-19 should be contained without affecting the economic activities in Bengaluru, which resumed recently," the release quoted the Chief Minister as saying.

Till Monday evening, the state capital has reported 1,398 cases of COVID-19, including 67 deaths and 411 discharges. On Monday, as many as 126 fresh cases were recorded. Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Revenue Minister R Ashoka said it has been noticed in some wards in Chikkapete and Chamarajapete area and market areas such as Kalasipalya and K R Market the infection was spreading.

Officials will issue orders to implement lockdown in those areas, he said. "Currently Siddarapura, V V Puram, Kalasipalya, Vidyaranyapura and Dharmaraya Swamy temple wards have a large number of cases in the city... the corporation commissioner will make an announcement on alternative place for markets in these areas," the Minister said.

Similar measures will be implemented in other districts like Kalaburagi, Ballari and Yadgir that have seen a spike in caes, he said, adding that these measures are being taken to see to it that we don't reach the stage of community transmission. Stating that COVID-19 cases have been confirmed at K R Market and Kalasipalya market, BBMP in an order said because of large movement of people in these markets for trading, there were chances of infection spreading.

"So, aimed at controlling the virus spread and keeping public interest in mind it has been ordered to seal the shops in these markets for 15 days and officials have been directed to take necessary steps in this regard," it said. The CMO release said officers were directed to ensure hygiene and provide other basic amenities to the people who were quarantined in the social welfare department's hostels and other government institutions.

Noting that booth-level officers and volunteers were working to trace contacts and monitor quarantined persons, Yedoyurappa said the COVID war room shall have real time information on availability of beds in various designated hospitals and facilitate treatment to the infected without loss of time. Ashoka said orders will be issued soon fixing rates for treatment of COVID patients at private hospitals.

Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai pointed to increasing COVID-19 cases among police personnel and said discussions will be held with the health department to give priority to corona warriors in treatment and testing, and setting up dedicated test centres for them.