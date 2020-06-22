YSRC MLA tests positive for COVID-19 in AP
PTI | Amaravati | Updated: 22-06-2020 22:21 IST | Created: 22-06-2020 22:21 IST
An MLA of the ruling YSR Congress on Monday tested positive for coronavirus in Vizianagaram district of Andhra Pradesh. This is the first such case in the state where a legislator contracted the virus.
His personal security officer also was infected with the virus, sources here said. Recently, the MLA returned from a trip to the US and remained in self-isolation for a few days.
Later, during tests he was confirmed positive for COVID- 19, sources added. His gunman also simultaneously tested positive.
Last week, the MLAattended the Budget session of the Legislature in Amaravati..
