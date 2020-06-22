Man killed in stone quarry in Mizoram

A 23-year-old man was crushed to death under a rock in a stone quarry near Aizawl in Mizoram on Monday, a senior police officer said. Deputy Inspector General of Police (Northern Range), Lalbiakthanga Khiangte, told PTI the incident occurred when the man, identified as Lalhruaizela of Samtlang village, was working at a stone quarry near Hlimen village along with his friends.

While trying to clear fragmented stones after blasting the rocks, he slipped and fell from a cliff and a large rock fell on him, the officer said. He died on the spot and his body was retrieved and sent for post-mortem examination, he added.