Need to understand the art of living with coronavirus: Union Minister Gadkari

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Monday said that we need to understand the art of living with coronavirus, particularly in Mumbai, Pune, Delhi-cities where we're facing a crucial problem.

Addressing a webinar session with members from Fitness Industry and All India Gym Owners Association, Gadkari said, "Lots of researches are going on. If the vaccine will be available, it will be 100 per cent correct solution for the crisis. Presently, it is not available, so we need to understand the art of living with COVID, particularly in Mumbai, Pune, Delhi-cities where we're facing a crucial problem,"

"We all are facing the problem of coronavirus. We have to take precautions and adopt ourselves with changing times," he added. (ANI)