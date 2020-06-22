Six more people working in UP-112 helpline test positive for COVID-19

Six more people working with the Uttar Pradesh-112 helpline number have tested COVID-19 positive, taking the tally to 12, an official said on Monday.

On June 20, six people had tested positive, following which the building from where the helpline operated was closed for sanitization. In a statement issued here, ADG UP-112 Asim Kumar Arun said, "As many as six out of 16 personnel working in UP-112 have tested positive for COVID-19. This takes the total number to 12. All of this personnel were outsourced staff." He also said that though the services resumed completely on Monday, now the building has been closed till further orders.

"Further action will be taken after consulting the Chief Minister's Office. The services will remain affected but will continue. The centres in Prayagraj and Ghaziabad will work with 1/3rd capacity," he said. "The district control room, PRV computers, and GPS will continue to work as usual," the ADG said, and added that efforts are on to strengthen it.