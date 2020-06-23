Left Menu
India now manufactures 4.5 lakh PPE kits daily: Adityanath during meet on MSMEs

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said India did not manufacture Personal Protective Equipment before the COVID-19 outbreak, but now the country is manufacturing 4.5 lakh PPE kits daily.The chief minister made the remark while addressing a virtual meeting regarding Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSME). He said Uttar Pradesh has also made a jump in manufacturing PPE kits and hand sanitisers.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 23-06-2020 00:28 IST | Created: 23-06-2020 00:15 IST
India now manufactures 4.5 lakh PPE kits daily: Adityanath during meet on MSMEs
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said India did not manufacture Personal Protective Equipment before the COVID-19 outbreak, but now the country is manufacturing 4.5 lakh PPE kits daily. The chief minister made the remark while addressing a virtual meeting regarding Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSME).

He said Uttar Pradesh has also made a jump in manufacturing PPE kits and hand sanitizers. The sanitizers manufactured in Uttar Pradesh are also being sent to other states and countries, Adityanath said.

The chief minister also said after India's independence, UP's per capita income was the highest in the country, but later the state became the most backward as small and medium industries were destroyed. He said in 2017, the BJP in its Sankalp Patra had said that if voted to power, the party will give pace to traditional industries.

"Today, under One District One Product scheme of the government, the flutes of Pilibhit and sports goods of Meerut are going to various parts of the globe," Adityanath said. The chief minister also said that when the first Deepotsav was organized in Ayodhya, as many as 51,000 earthen lamps were brought from different parts of the country, but, after formation of Maati Kala Board and due to the availability of electric wheel to the potters, the UP government got 5.51 lakh earthen lamps from Ayodhya itself.

