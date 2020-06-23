Dy CM seeks to lure Japanese investors, outlines steps taken

Bengaluru, June 22 (PTI): Seeking to lure more Japanese investments into Karnataka, Deputy Chief Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan on Monday outlined the steps taken for ease of doing business like amendments to the land reforms act and said a help desk would be set up to expedite clearances. The help desk would be headed by the principal secretary of commerce and industries department, he said He stated this during a video conference with Shingo Miyamoto, Minister, and Ryoji Furui, Councilor, at the Embassy of Japan.

The deputy chief Minister said the amendments to the land reforms act would enable industries buy land directly from farmers. He also explained the scope to invest in the health care sector.

"The availability of expert medical doctors and skilled health workers makes the state attractive for investment in the health care sector," he said. Significant changes had been made in the health care system post COVID-19, Dr Narayan said.

Treatment was available everywhere and hospitals have been upgraded to global standards, Dr Narayan, who holds the portfolio of higher education and IT-BT, said. Bengaluru is at the top when it comes to the health sector. We are the health capital of India," he said.

Principal Secretary E V Ramana Reddy, Industries Secretary Gaurav Gupta, IT Director Meena Nagaraj were also present during the video conferencing..