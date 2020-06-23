J&K LG approves Rs 10 L assistance to next of kin after 2 die during cremation of virus victim

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor G C Murmu on Monday approved a financial assistance for the next of kin of the two men who had died during last rites of their COVID-19 infected relative here last week, officials said. Vimal Zadoo (42) and Vipin Zadoo (35), the two cousin brothers, had died due to dehydration and suffocation during cremation of their uncle who had succumbed to the coronavirus, forcing the administration to order a magisterial probe.

The lieutenant governor approved the financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh each in favour of next of kin of Vipin and Vimal, who were both residents of Jammu, the officials said. Terming the death of her husband and brother-in-law during cremation of their uncle as "murder", Vimal’s wife Sandhu Zadoo had questioned the LG as to how she will bring up her children.

Their family had demanded registration of FIR for murder of the duo against the administration and police. Sandhu had alleged that the two men died on their way to cremation in high temperature, while pleading the officials and police for water.

No one provided them with water and the officials left them to die, she had alleged. Meanwhile, financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh was also approved in favour of NoK's of Kamal Kumar of Chapati Kalan, residents of Hiranagar in Kathua district, who had died in a quarantine centre in Kathua, the officials said.