Telangana has great scope for investments in food processing sector: KT Rama Rao

Telangana IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao shared his insights on potential investment avenues in a webinar over food processing sector hosted by Invest India, which was was attended by more than 200 prospective investors from around the globe. He said that the water revolution in Telangana has increased the production of fish and meat in the state. He also said that Telangana has established a strong base for ensuring revolutions across agriculture, livestock, fisheries, poultry, and dairy industry.

Rao said that the food processing sector will create tremendous opportunities in the coming future and also mentioned that the government will provide complete support to the companies which come forward to invest in the food processing sector in the state. In the webinar, Rama Rao said that Telangana is also one of the best states in terms of ease of doing business and for setting up industry. "Our fast-growing local economy, quality of infrastructure, competitive costs, dynamic policy, strategic location, logistics, and a proactive government differentiate us, evident by the fact that we have been a state of choice for major international companies across various sectors," he said.

He said that the advent of tremendous irrigation potential has opened up opportunities for the cultivation of a diverse range of crops in the state. Telangana government is equipped to facilitate contract farming and market-oriented cultivation at a large scale enabled by state government agencies, he added.

The state minister said that the companies investing in the food processing sector and interested in large scale procurement of agriculture and related commodities from the state can expect tailor-made incentives and handholding support from the state government to establish manufacturing facilities and to establish supply chain linkages including joint venture opportunities with local industry. The session was attended by more than 200 prospective investors from around the globe considering India for manufacturing and sales opportunities. The investors come from sectors such as ready to eat foods, confectionery, beverages, fruits, vegetables, dairy, poultry, meat, flowers, and health-oriented cereals such as millets, quinoa, etc. (ANI)