Fire at scrap compound in Mumbai, no casualty

A major fire broke out at a scrap compound in suburban Mankhurd on Tuesday morning, gutting some waste oil drums and other material lying there, a fire brigade official said. No casualty was reported so far, he said.

The fire brigade got a call around 6 am about the blaze in the scrap compound in Mandala locality near Mankhurd-Ghatkopar Link Road following which its personnel rushed to the site. "Initially, it was reported as a level I fire, but around 6.38 am, it was declared as a level III (major) blaze, which was confined to scrap material and waste oil drums in five scrap godown sheds in an area about 15,000 sq ft," the official said.

Three fire fighting jets were immediately pressed into operation to contain the blaze which was spreading due to high wind, he said. Besides, six fire engines, five jumbo tankers, three water tankers, two foam tenders and an ambulance were also deployed at the spot.

"Efforts are on to douse the flames. So far, there has been no report of any injury," the official said..