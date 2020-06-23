Army Chief to visit Ladakh to take stock of ground situation

Army Chief to visit Ladakh to take stock of ground situationPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-06-2020 09:58 IST | Created: 23-06-2020 09:35 IST
Army Chief Gen MM Naravane will visit Ladakh on Tuesday and Wednesday to discuss with ground commanders the six-week standoff with the Chinese military, Army sources said. The Chief of the Army Staff will visit forward locations and interact with troops on the ground, they said
The visit comes a week after 20 Indian Army personnel were killed in a brutal assault by the Chinese military in Galwan Valley which escalated the border tension.
