Fire at furniture godown in Hyderabad's Nampally district

A fire broke out at a furniture godown in Hyderabad's Nampally district at the early hours of Tuesday. "A fire accident had taken place at Pradeep Furniture Gowdown, Nampally at around 1:00 AM on Tuesday," MVS Kishore, Additional Inspector, Nampally told ANI.

So far, no casualties have been reported. A case has been registered in connection with the fire. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)