Mayawati demands high-level probe into Kanpur shelter home case
Five of the girls were found to be pregnant Referring to the "worrisome" developments, she said on Twitter, "This again proves that the UP government is indifferent, careless and irresponsible in protecting women, leave alone respecting them." "It is the demand of the BSP that the UP government should not cover up the incident of Kanpur shelter home but take strict action against the culprits by conducting a high-level and fair investigation.PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 23-06-2020 12:32 IST | Created: 23-06-2020 12:32 IST
BSP president Mayawati on Tuesday said the developments at a state-run shelter home in Kanpur have once again showed the "indifferent attitude" of the Uttar Pradesh government towards protection of women as she demanded a fair probe and action against errant officials
Fifty-seven girls living in the shelter home were tested positive for the coronavirus over the last week. Five of the girls were found to be pregnant
Referring to the "worrisome" developments, she said on Twitter, "This again proves that the UP government is indifferent, careless and irresponsible in protecting women, leave alone respecting them." "It is the demand of the BSP that the UP government should not cover up the incident of Kanpur shelter home but take strict action against the culprits by conducting a high-level and fair investigation. Also it is better if proper humanitarian reforms are brought in the system of all such protection homes," she added.
- READ MORE ON:
- Mayawati
- Kanpur
- BSP
- Uttar Pradesh
ALSO READ
Mayawati urges Centre to intervene on Delhi govt's decision to reserve city hospitals for residents
BSP demands CBI probe in recruitment of teachers in UP: Mayawati
Oppn trying to 'derail' teachers' appointment, says UP govt; Mayawati, Priyanka hit back
Centre and Opposition have to work with full maturity and solidarity, says Mayawati amid tension with China
Killing of Army personnel in Ladakh extremely sad, shocking: Mayawati