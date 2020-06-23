Left Menu
Development News Edition

Winston Peters concerned about annexation by Israel of parts of West Bank

“New Zealand is a long-standing supporter of Israel’s right to live in peace and security.  However, successive New Zealand governments have also been clear that Israeli settlements are in violation of international law and have negative implications for the peace process,” Mr Peters said.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 23-06-2020 13:56 IST | Created: 23-06-2020 13:47 IST
Winston Peters concerned about annexation by Israel of parts of West Bank
“This Government stands ready to assist in any constructive way we can to support this process,” Mr Peters said. Image Credit: Stuff

Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters today expressed the serious concern of the New Zealand Government about the proposed annexation by Israel of parts of the West Bank. The comments are in advance of the 1 July date set by Israel for a vote on annexation.

"New Zealand is a long-standing supporter of Israel's right to live in peace and security. However, successive New Zealand governments have also been clear that Israeli settlements are in violation of international law and have negative implications for the peace process," Mr Peters said.

"The New Zealand Government's view is that annexation would gravely undermine the two-state solution, breach international law, and pose significant risks to regional security. We call on Israel to reconsider these plans.

"New Zealand has consistently pursued a principled and balanced approach to the Middle East Peace Process and continues to support a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict."

"This Government stands ready to assist in any constructive way we can to support this process," Mr Peters said.

"It is critical now for Israel and Palestine to work towards a negotiated, two-state solution. Both sides have legitimate issues and grievances and these have to be addressed through direct negotiations, with the aim of seeing Israel and a Palestinian state existing side by side, in peace and security," Mr Peters said.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

TRENDING

NASA detects asteroid bigger than Qutub Minar, Big Ben to fly past Earth on June 24

UTI AMC gets Sebi's go ahead to launch IPO 

Israeli mask maker Sonovia expects 99% coronavirus success after lab test

Adani Power board okays delisting from stock exchanges, to buy 96.53 cr shares for Rs 3,264 cr.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Beijing coronavirus testing to enter 'fast track' as cases mount

Beijings mass testing for the new coronavirus will soon enter a fast track as the citys testing capacity expands, a senior municipal health official said on Tuesday, following a sudden return of COVID-19 nearly two weeks ago.The city of mor...

4 terrorist killed by security forces in Pakistan

Pakistans security forces on Tuesday killed four terrorists in the exchange of fire in the countrys northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, police said. According to the Counter Terrorism Department CTD officials, the terrorists were hidi...

Personal beauty services free to operate under strict conditions

Its goodbye to bad hair days as salons and many other personal beauty services are now free to operate, under strict conditions.The Minister of Small Business Development, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, has given the green light for formal and infor...

Honda starts production of 5th generation City in Greater Noida

Honda Cars India Ltd HCIL on Tuesday said the company has started production of its upcoming 5th generation Honda City model that will be launched next month. The car is being manufactured at the companys Greater Noida plant in Uttar Prades...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020