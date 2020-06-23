Akhilesh slams UP CM on issue of providing jobs

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday attacked Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over the issue of providing one crore jobs to people of the state. "Chief Minister made claim of providing one crore job in a rally but someone go and ask people what they got in their bags," Yadav said in a tweet in Hindi. Seeking to provide employment to migrant workers, Adityanath had recently announced a plan to generate 1 crore jobs and asked officials to increase work avenues under the Centre's flagship Mahatma Gandhi Rural Employment Scheme (MGNREGA) as well as in industries and construction units.

In a separate tweet, Yadav tried to corner the state government for sending notices to consumers for snapping their power connections over non-payment of bills. "In a state where there is no work, business, and employment, where 'badla sarkar' is sending notices to consumers to snap their power connection as they could not deposit bills. This in inhuman. Those who are working, their cost is also increasing like diesel-petrol. Condemnable," the SP leader said.