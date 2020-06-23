Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt invites suggestions to amend MV Rules to defer BS-IV norms for construction, farm vehicles

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways on Tuesday issued a draft notification regarding deferment of BS(CEV/TREM)-IV emission norms which pertain to construction equipment vehicles, tractors and harvesters, from October 1, 2020, to October 1, 2021, to invite suggestions from stakeholders, an official said.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-06-2020 14:51 IST | Created: 23-06-2020 14:51 IST
Govt invites suggestions to amend MV Rules to defer BS-IV norms for construction, farm vehicles
Representative Image.. Image Credit: ANI

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways on Tuesday issued a draft notification regarding deferment of BS(CEV/TREM)-IV emission norms which pertain to construction equipment vehicles, tractors and harvesters, from October 1, 2020, to October 1, 2021, to invite suggestions from stakeholders, an official said. "Ministry of Road Transport and Highways today issued draft notification inviting suggestions and comments from all stakeholders including general public on the proposed amendment in the Motor Vehicle Draft rules for deferment of BS-IV emission norms for construction equipment vehicles, tractors and harvesters," an official said.

Earlier there has been a request from Ministry of Agriculture that amid pandemic the construction equipment manufacturers in regard to provide some time for implementing the next stage of emission norms as are to be made applicable with effect from October 1, 2020. The suggestions or comments in this respect can be sent to the Joint Secretary (MVL), Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.

The draft reads that rules shall be taken into consideration after the expiry of thirty days from the date on which the copies of this notification i.e. July 18. (ANI)

TRENDING

NASA detects asteroid bigger than Qutub Minar, Big Ben to fly past Earth on June 24

UTI AMC gets Sebi's go ahead to launch IPO 

Israeli mask maker Sonovia expects 99% coronavirus success after lab test

Adani Power board okays delisting from stock exchanges, to buy 96.53 cr shares for Rs 3,264 cr.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Thailand's tourism social enterprises help locals hit by coronavirus

By Nanchanok Wongsamuth BANGKOK, June 23 Thomson Reuters Foundation - When Thai travel consultancy Local Alike saw its revenue drop to zero due to the coronavirus outbreak, it started selling products from villages through social media.The ...

World Bank provides cash transfers to help keep Tongan students in school

The Government of Tonga and the World Bank have provided conditional cash transfers to 1,162 Tongan households at a project launch in the Tongan capital, Nukualofa as part of an effort to address the financial constraints many households fa...

2 cr construction workers get nearly Rs 5K cr cash aid in lockdown

New Delhi, Jun 23 PTI&#160;Two crore building and other construction workers BOCW received cash assistance of Rs 4,957 crores during the COVID-19 induced lockdown, the Ministry of Labour Employment said on Tuesday. In a significant move, t...

Beijing coronavirus testing to enter 'fast track' as cases mount

Beijings mass testing for the new coronavirus will soon enter a fast track as the citys testing capacity expands, a senior municipal health official said on Tuesday, following a sudden return of COVID-19 nearly two weeks ago.The city of mor...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020