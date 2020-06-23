Govt invites suggestions to amend MV Rules to defer BS-IV norms for construction, farm vehicles

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways on Tuesday issued a draft notification regarding deferment of BS(CEV/TREM)-IV emission norms which pertain to construction equipment vehicles, tractors and harvesters, from October 1, 2020, to October 1, 2021, to invite suggestions from stakeholders, an official said. "Ministry of Road Transport and Highways today issued draft notification inviting suggestions and comments from all stakeholders including general public on the proposed amendment in the Motor Vehicle Draft rules for deferment of BS-IV emission norms for construction equipment vehicles, tractors and harvesters," an official said.

Earlier there has been a request from Ministry of Agriculture that amid pandemic the construction equipment manufacturers in regard to provide some time for implementing the next stage of emission norms as are to be made applicable with effect from October 1, 2020. The suggestions or comments in this respect can be sent to the Joint Secretary (MVL), Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.

The draft reads that rules shall be taken into consideration after the expiry of thirty days from the date on which the copies of this notification i.e. July 18. (ANI)