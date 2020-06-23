U'khand CM lays wreath on soldier's body

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Tuesday laid a flower wreath on the mortal remains of an 8th Garhwal Rifles soldier who died of cardiac arrest while on duty in Poonch sector of Jammu and Kashmir

Laying the wreath on the body of Surendra Singh Negi, Rawat prayed for peace to his soul and for strength to his family members to bear the loss. The chief minister said the state government will extend all help to the jawan's family. Negi, 38, had returned from patrolling on Sunday when he complained of pain in the chest. He was rushed to a hospital where he died during treatment.